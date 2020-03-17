Geeky Gadgets

Next Samsung Galaxy S20 update to fix a range of bugs

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung recently launched their new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones, the company is apparently working on a new software update for the handsets.

The software update will fix a range of bugs on the devices this include WiFi issues, Battery Management issues, problems with the camera app freezing and also overheating whilst charging wirelessly.

The news of the software update was announced on Twitter by Max Winebach and you can see what he had to say below.

As yet there are no details on exactly when Samsung will release this software update for their Galaxy S20 range of smartphones.

Source Sammobile

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

