Next Generation of Windows teased

During this months Microsoft Build 2021 developer conference Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has teased a little more information about “the next generation of Windows” revealing that he has been testing the companies latest operating system over the past few months. More news is expected to be unveiled very shortly but in the meantime the CEO teased that :

“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows. Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon.”

The news follows on from Microsoft’s previous announcement and confirmation that the Microsoft Windows 10X operating system designed for dual screen devices will no longer be launched or under development. Soon as more information is revealed regarding the next generation of the Windows operating system we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime check out the video below for more insight.

Source : Verge

