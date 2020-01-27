NexDock 2 smartphone laptop and mini PC dock now shipping to backers

After a successful crowdfunding campaign the NexDock 2 laptop dock for both smartphones and mini PCs, has now started shipping out to backers. The Kickstarter campaign for their second generation laptop dock started during March 2019 and the NexDock 2 has been created by Nex Computer based in San Francisco, California.

If you are not familiar with the NexDock, the keyboard and screen combination allows you to use your smartphone as a laptop or even a Raspberry Pi mini PC as a portable workstation. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

The NexDock 2 laptop dock is compatible with the following smartphones : Samsung Galaxy S8/ S8+/ S8 Active, S9/ S9+, Note 8 / Note 9 and the new S10e/ S10/ S10+ and Huawei Mate 10/ 10 Pro, Mate 20/ 20 Pro/ 20 X, P20/ P20 Pro and Honor Note 10.

– Screen: 13.3” IPS LCD 1080p 16:9 aspect ratio

– Battery: 38 Wh

– Audio: 4 x 1W speakers

– Keyboard : Edge to edge full-sized QWERTY

– Trackpad: Multi-touch

– Dimensions: 317 x 215 x 15.9 mm

– Weight: 1420 g

– USB-C input for smartphones

– Full sized HDMI input

– USB-C Charging Port

– USB-C 3.0

– USB-A 3.0

– 3.5mm audio jack

– Micro SD Card Reader

Source: Kickstarter : Liliputing

