News 2023 Lexus LS Sedan unveiled

Lexus has unveiled their new 2023 Lexus LS sedan, the car gets a range of upgrades over the previous model.

The new Lexus LS sedan comes with the Lexus Link Pro prestige system with a1 2.3-inch touchscreen display and it features a ‘Hey Lexus’ voice-activated assistant.

Greater functionality and connectivity are not limited to the in-car environment with the 2023 LS range; convenient remote access enhances the user experience from afar. Over-the-air updates deliver the latest multimedia software, while Lexus Link allows remote windscreen defrosting and control of door locks and hazard lights through a smartphone app. Additionally, LS 500h owners can adjust cabin temperature and steering wheel heating remotely. The app also provides driving analytics, warning light information and advice on hybrid car driving techniques, as well as a “find my car” search function.

Stress-free driving with minimal delays comes courtesy of a powerful navigation solution which combines cloud-based up-to-the-moment traffic, road and parking information from the new Premium Connectivity service and an embedded, “always connected” navigation system.

Drivers can manoeuvre with renewed confidence and comfort using the new under-floor see-through view on the Digital Panoramic View Monitor, which displays conditions under the car, as well as tyre positions. Adding to the already wide range of convenience and safety solutions of the Lexus Safety System +, the Parking Assist Monitor aids spatial awareness during reversing by projecting the vehicle centre line.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 Lexus LS sedan over at the Lexus website at the link below.

Source Lexus





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals