New ZTE Axon 30 5G poses for the camera

We recently saw an official photo of the new ZTE Axon 30 5G smartphone, the handset comes with an under the display camera which is said to be greatly improved over the previous model.

Now we have an actual photo of the front of the handset and it shows the under display camera on the device which can hardly be seen. The resolution of the display covering the under display camera has apparently doubled from 200 ppi to 400 ppi. The display will also come with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The handset is expected to get a number of other upgrades over the previous generation device and we are expecting a number of different models in the range, including the Axon 30 and Axon 30 Pro.

The new ZTE Axon 30 5G smartphones are rumored rto come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a range of RAM and storage options.

The device is also rumored to come with a 64 megapixel main camera on the back and an 8 megapixel periscope camera, it will come with a karge battery and fast charging.

ZTE will apparently make their new Axon 30 smartphone range official at a press event on the 22nd of July, as soon as we get some more details about the handsets, we will let you know.

Source Sparrow News

