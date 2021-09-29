New Windows 11 Paint app now available

Ahead of the imminent launch of their new operating system early next month, Microsoft has made available their newly redesigned Windows 11 Paint application, allowing Windows Insiders to download it from the Dev Channel. The redesigned Paint app for Windows 11 offers users a modern spin on the classic app and features a completely updated user interface that matches the new visual design of the Windows 11 operating system that will be officially launching on October 5th 2021.

The most prominent change to the new Windows 11 Paint app is the newly simplified toolbar with updated icon designs, a rounded color palette, and a new set of drop-down menus for tools such as brushes, stroke size, and flip/rotate controls. If you are interested in learning how to install the latest Windows Paint app on your system check out the quick 2 minute tutorial video below which also provides an overview of the new features you can enjoy as well as the redesigned UI.To learn more about the new Paint out jump over to the official Windows blog by following the link below.

Windows 11 Paint app

“Hello Windows Insiders, today we are beginning to roll out the redesigned Paint app for Windows 11 to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Beyond updated icons and dropdown menus, we’ve included a new text tool for you to try. To access the tool, click on the “A” icon in the toolbar. Look out for future updates to the Paint app where we plan to address your feedback with improvements including dark theme, a centered canvas, and updated dialogs which have yet to be updated with the app’s new design.”

Source : Microsoft

