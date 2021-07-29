New Volkswagen Taigo SUV Coupe launched (Video)

VW has launched their latest SUV in Europe, the Volkswagen Taigo SUV Coupe and it comes with an interesting design and a range of features.

The new Volkswagen Taigo SUV Coupe measures 4.26 meters long and 1.494 meters tall and it will be available with two engine options at launch.

The new Taigo focusses on design, individuality and emotion. With full LED head-lights, an all-digital cockpit and the latest generation of infotainment systems (MIB3) as standard, the SUV coupé measuring in at just under 4.26 metres sets high technology standards in its class. The expressive body shape is the first of its kind in the Volkswagen brand’s model portfolio. With a crossover body style and a silhouette like that of a coupé, the new Taigo – just like its Brazilian counterpart the Nivus – is perfectly equipped for winning over new, predominantly young and young-at-heart groups of buyers for Volkswagen. The technical basis of the Taigo is Volkswagen’s MQB. Depending on the options selected, the Taigo also comes with the new IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights and an illuminated radiator grill crossbar.

The Taigo’s design is characterised by strong proportions, with the silhouette like that of a coupé being particularly striking with the C pillar slanting well forward. Inspired by SUV coupés in higher vehicle classes, this makes the Taigo unique in its sector.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen Taigo over at VW at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source VW

