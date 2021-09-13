New Volkswagen Polo now available to order for £17,885 OTR

The new Volkswagen Polo is now available to order in the UK for £17,885 on the road, and the car is available in the new Life trim; 95 PS TSI includes Travel Assist, Digital Cockpit and Adaptive Cruise Control.

This is the sixth generation Polo and it gets a range of upgrades and new features over the previous model, there is a choice of power options from 80 OS to 110 PS, there will also be a GTI model in the future.

The Polo is currently in its sixth generation, and was introduced to the UK market in 1975. More than 18 million have been produced during its 46-year lifespan. This latest version – the mid-life enhancement of its sixth iteration – rationalises the model’s trim line-up into the familiar Y-structure of other Volkswagen models; the range starting at £17,885 OTR with the Polo Life, and moving up into a two-pronged structure of comfort-focused Style and sportily-designed R-Line specifications, both priced from £20,785 OTR. The high-performance Polo GTI will arrive at a later date.

Four engine and gearbox configurations are available across the standard Polo line-up – all 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines, ranging in power output from 80 PS to 110 PS. A five-speed manual gearbox accompanies the entry-level 80 PS, 93 Nm unit, while the 95 PS, 175 Nm power plant is available with both 5-speed manual and 7-speed DSG transmissions. The range-topping 110 PS, 200 Nm engine is available exclusively with the 7-speed DSG, and ahead of the Polo GTI, is the most rapid Polo in the range, taking 10.4 seconds to reach 62 mph.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen Polo over at VW at the link below the car is now available to order.

Source VW

