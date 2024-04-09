New Vauxhall Frontera SUV gets official

Get ready to experience a new level of excitement with the Vauxhall Frontera SUV, the latest addition to the electric vehicle market. This vehicle is not just a means of getting from point A to point B; it’s an invitation to embark on an adventure like no other. With its bold design, spacious interior, and innovative technology, the Frontera is set to redefine your expectations of what an SUV can be. Whether you’re navigating the bustling city streets or exploring the untamed wilderness, the Frontera’s battery-electric variant and 48-volt hybrid technology options ensure that you’re doing it efficiently and in style.

As you approach the Vauxhall Frontera, you’ll be struck by its bold and pure design philosophy. The upright front silhouette commands attention, while the unique Vizor front end seamlessly integrates Eco LED headlamps and the iconic Vauxhall griffin logo, creating a distinctive and modern look that sets it apart from the crowd. Step inside the Frontera’s cabin, and you’ll find yourself in a haven of comfort and practicality. The wide horizontal decors and fully digital Pure Panel cockpit create an atmosphere of sophistication, while the patented Intelli-Seat feature in the front seats offers unparalleled comfort, ensuring that even the longest journeys feel like a breeze.

The Vauxhall Frontera is more than just an SUV; it’s a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry. With the shift towards electrification, the Frontera stands at the forefront of this movement, showcasing how vehicles can be both environmentally responsible and exceptionally functional. As you take the wheel, you’ll experience the thrill of instant torque and smooth acceleration that only an electric powertrain can provide. The Frontera’s advanced battery technology ensures that you have ample range for your daily commutes and weekend getaways, while the 48-volt hybrid option offers an ideal balance between efficiency and performance.

The Vauxhall Frontera is designed with your needs in mind, offering a host of features that make your life easier and more enjoyable. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, with over 460 litres of luggage space that can be expanded to an impressive 1,600 litres with the rear seats folded down. The 60:40 split rear bench and second load floor add even more flexibility, allowing you to configure the interior to suit your specific needs. Whether you’re packing for a family vacation or hauling gear for your latest outdoor adventure, the Frontera has you covered.

In today’s fast-paced world, staying connected is more important than ever. The Vauxhall Frontera keeps you connected and charged with a range of advanced features. The fully digital Pure Panel cockpit boasts two 10-inch displays, providing easy access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle information. The cooled wireless charger and USB ports in the front and second row ensure that your devices stay powered up, no matter where your journey takes you. With the Frontera, you’ll never have to worry about being out of touch or running out of juice.

The launch of the Vauxhall Frontera marks an exciting new chapter in the world of electric vehicles. If you’re passionate about the latest automotive trends, electric vehicle technology, or sustainable driving solutions, the Frontera is the SUV you’ve been waiting for. With its combination of style, performance, and eco-friendliness, the Frontera is poised to transform the way we think about SUVs. As yet no details on pricing and full specifications of this new Vauxhall SUV have been revealed.

Source Vauxhall



