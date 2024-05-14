New Vauxhall Frontera EV SUV Launched Globally

The automotive industry is witnessing a significant shift towards electric mobility, and the newly launched Vauxhall Frontera EV SUV is set to make waves in this rapidly evolving landscape. This groundbreaking vehicle seamlessly combines the ruggedness and versatility of an SUV with the eco-friendliness and efficiency of electric power, making it an attractive choice for a wide range of customers, from outdoor enthusiasts to environmentally conscious families.

The Frontera EV SUV is a testament to Vauxhall’s unwavering commitment to electrifying Britain, as the company aims to offer a fully electric version of every car and van in its lineup by the end of this year. This ambitious goal positions Vauxhall at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, and the Frontera EV SUV is a key player in this endeavor.

Versatile Powertrain Options for Diverse Needs

One of the standout features of the Vauxhall Frontera EV SUV is its dual powertrain approach, catering to the varied requirements of its customer base. The fully electric version of the Frontera boasts an impressive range of up to 186 miles on a single charge, with a long-range variant extending this to an even more remarkable 248 miles. This extended range alleviates the common concern of “range anxiety” associated with electric vehicles, making long-distance trips a breeze.

For those who prefer a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, the Frontera EV SUV also offers a hybrid model. This variant combines a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V electric motor, available in two power outputs: 100hp and 136hp. The hybrid powertrain provides the best of both worlds, allowing for efficient city driving and the ability to tackle more challenging terrains with ease.

Affordability and Value for Money

Vauxhall understands that affordability is a crucial factor for many consumers when considering an electric vehicle. The Frontera EV SUV will be available in three well-equipped trim levels: Design, GS, and Ultimate. While the full UK pricing and specifications are yet to be revealed, Vauxhall assures potential buyers that the Frontera will be competitively priced, ensuring that it remains accessible to a broad customer base.

Moreover, even the entry-level trim is expected to come with an extensive array of features, guaranteeing that customers receive excellent value for their investment. This approach aligns with Vauxhall’s commitment to making electric mobility more attainable and appealing to the masses.

Striking Design and Practical Features

The Vauxhall Frontera EV SUV not only excels in terms of performance and affordability but also boasts a bold and striking design. The exterior of the vehicle embodies Vauxhall’s “bold and pure” design philosophy, creating a commanding presence on the road. The robust appearance of the Frontera EV SUV is complemented by its spacious and well-appointed interior.

Inside the cabin, occupants are greeted by a state-of-the-art Pure Panel cockpit, featuring two impressive 10-inch widescreens that provide easy access to the vehicle’s infotainment system and vital information. The newly designed steering wheel adds a touch of sophistication to the driving experience, while practical features such as wireless smartphone connectivity, multiple USB ports, and Intelli-Seats with sustainable fabrics enhance the overall comfort and convenience of the Frontera EV SUV.

The vehicle’s dimensions, with a length of 4,380mm, offer ample space for passengers and cargo alike. The luggage capacity stands at an impressive 450 litres with the seats up, expanding to a generous 1,600 litres when the seats are folded down. This flexibility makes the Frontera EV SUV an ideal choice for families, adventurers, and anyone who requires a spacious and versatile vehicle.

Specifications

Powertrain Options: Fully Electric, Hybrid (100hp and 136hp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine)

Electric Range: Up to 186 miles (standard), 248 miles (long-range)

Trim Levels: Design, GS, Ultimate

Interior: Pure Panel cockpit, two 10-inch widescreens, Intelli-Seats

Connectivity: Wireless smartphone connectivity, multiple USB ports

Practical Features: Wireless charger, smartphone pockets, flexible storage options

Dimensions: Length – 4,380mm

Luggage Capacity: 450 litres (seats up), 1,600 litres (seats down)

Vauxhall’s Commitment to Sustainability

The launch of the Vauxhall Frontera EV SUV is just one facet of the company’s broader commitment to sustainability. In addition to the Frontera, Vauxhall is gearing up to introduce the All-New Grandland Electric, further expanding its electric vehicle portfolio. This dedication to electric mobility demonstrates Vauxhall’s proactive approach to reducing the environmental impact of transportation.

Beyond the development of electric vehicles, Vauxhall is also actively working on initiatives to minimize the environmental footprint of its manufacturing processes. By adopting sustainable practices and investing in green technologies, the company aims to lead by example in the automotive industry’s quest for a more sustainable future.

Source Vauxhall



