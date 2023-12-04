New Toyota Land Cruiser pre-sales start 5th December

The new Toyota Land Cruiser was made official earlier this year and now Toyoyta has announced that the car will go up for pre-sale from tomorrow the 5th of December, ahead of its delivery to customers next year.

More than 70 years on from the launch of the original Toyota BJ, the all-new Land Cruiser is returning to its origins with a focus on its core quality as a vehicle you can trust to take you to your destination, and bring you home again, even in the harshest conditions.

By tradition, a body-on-frame construction has been key to Land Cruiser’s genuine go-anywhere character. That remains true for the latest generation, with the benefit of Toyota’s new GA-F global platform. This is the foundation for a significant improvement in off-road capability, with a 30% increase in overall rigidity – and 50% for the frame. That delivers better responsiveness, handling and ride comfort, while new suspension design enables better wheel articulation and styling details allow for more challenging slopes to be tackled. This is also the first Land Cruiser to adopt electric power steering, reducing kickback when driving on rough surfaces and providing smoother, direct performance and easier manoeuvrability.

The Land Cruiser is equipped for serious off-road performance with Crawl Control, an electronic locking differential and a combination of Multi-Terrain Monitor and Panoramic View Monitor to help the driver tackle more challenging terrain. Whatever the outside environment, on-board comfort, connectivity and information are guaranteed with features including 12.3-inch customisable digital driver’s combimeter, a 12,3-inch multimedia screen with the latest infotainment-system, 10-speaker audio system and heated and ventilated front seats. In addition to the latest generation Toyota Safety Sense active safety and driver assistance systems, Land Cruiser also provides Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor and selectable drive modes.

The new Toyoyta Land Cruiser will be delivered to customers in the third quarter of 2024, you can find out more details about the car over at Toyota at the link below.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals