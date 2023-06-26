New Toyota C-HR unveiled

Toyota has unveiled its new Toyota C-HR and the lineup will include a fully electrified range with a 1.8 litre and 2.0 litre hybrid and a 2.0 litre PHEV. On the PHEV model, the car will automatically switch into full EV mode when it enters a low emission zone (LEZ).

The Toyota C-HR comes with an updated design and a range of new features, this includes an updated exterior design and it uses a range of recycled and animal-free materials and more.

The new Toyota C-HR’s striking design is faithful to the styling displayed by the prologue model revealed in late 2022. Its distinctive exterior has the impact of “a concept car on the road”.

The original Toyota C-HR broke the mould of SUV design with its coupe-like lines. These are rendered even more sharply in the new model with its “super-coupe” profile. The frontal treatment presents the new face for Toyota SUVs, seen also on the all-electric bZ4X and new Prius. True to the styling cues seen on the Toyota C-HR prologue, the look is keen and piercing, with a sense of the car being ready to surge forwards. The theme of interlocking shapes is prominent in the diamond-cut character lines along the side of the vehicle, underscoring the flush door handles – featured on a Toyota for the first time – and adding emphasis to the car’s road presence.

The car’s dynamic, condensed look is further strengthened by short overhangs and large wheels – up to 20-inch diameter. A new style of bi-tone paint design will be available, extending the contrast black roof down to the rear bumper and into the car’s rear three-quarter section. Efforts were focused on creating a seamless look with tighter shut lines and perfect integration of such as the cameras, radar, and headlight washers with a “concealed tech” approach.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota C-HR over at the Toyota website at the link below, as yet Tpyota has not announced any details on pricing, it is expected to be similar to the previous models.

Source Toyota



