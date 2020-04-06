Geeky Gadgets

New Tesla ventilator made from Model 3 car parts (Video)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently announced that they would start making ventilators to help with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Tesla has shared a video showing us more details about these ventilators they are making and they are being made using some parts from the Tesla Model 3 cars.

The company is apparently using its existing parts to create a new machine in an attempt to speed up production of the device.

The ventilator that Tesla has created is using multiple parts from their Model 3 cars, this includes the infotainment screen and its computer, plus some suspension parts and more.

Source The Verge

