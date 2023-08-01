Skoda has unveiled two updated models in its lineup, the new Skoda Scala and Skoda Kamiq and these new cars come with a range of new features including Skoda’s TOP LED Matrix headlights.

Škoda Auto is comprehensively updating its compact Škoda Scala and Škoda Kamiq city SUV model series. Both models offer a very high level of active and passive safety, courtesy of rigid bodies and a now even more advanced range of assistance systems. Being based on the same MQB-A0 platform, both the Scala and the Kamiq feature efficient, modern TSI engines from the evo2 generation, with power outputs ranging from 70 kW (95 hp) to 110 kW (150 hp). With its refined, sharply drawn lines, the Scala looks even more dynamic, while the Kamiq’s design adjustments lend it more rugged SUV appeal. Both models now come with Škoda’s TOP LED Matrix headlights as an option – a first for these models. An increased proportion of recycled and natural materials for the exterior and interior ensures greater sustainability. The restructured product range for both models now consists of three trim levels with six interior variants along with optional equipment packages. A Digital Display with an 8-inch screen diagonal and an 8.25-inch Škoda Infotainment display already come as standard in all models. New Simply Clever details round off the refresh.

You can find out more information about the new Skoda Scala and Skoda Kamiq over at the Skoda website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Skoda



