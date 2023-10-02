New Skoda Scala and Kamiq UK pricing revealed

Skoda has confirmed the pricing for the Skoda Scala and Kamiq in the UK, the Scala will start at £22,095 on the road and £24,030 on the raod and there will be three engine options and a range of different trim levels.

The Scala will be available in SE, SE L and Monte Carlo models and the Kamiq will be available in E, SE L and Monte Carlo trims levels, you can see more information below.

Škoda has announced UK specifications and pricing for the newly updated Scala and Kamiq, which will be open for early ordering for retail customers from 3 October. The new models, which were unveiled in August, come with a series of design enhancements, new interior concepts and even higher levels of equipment and technology. The new Scala and Kamiq also benefit from the introduction of new evo2 generation 1.0 TSI engines that offer increased efficiency and more power for the higher output variant.

The new Scala features a number of subtle design changes that further emphasise its sporty looks. Inspired by the original Vision RS concept, the radiator grille features traditional vertical slats and cleverly combines matt and glossy surfaces to enhance its appearance. The front bumper has also been redesigned with the central air intake now divided by side wings and flanked by more pronounced air curtains. The air intake grille has a mesh-style design and comes with diamond-shaped segments that create a three-dimensional look.

You can find out more information about the new Skoda Scala and Kamiq models over at Skoda at the link below, orders for the cars will start from tomorrow and deliveries will start in W2 of 2024.

Source Skoda



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals