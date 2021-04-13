New Skoda Kodiak RS and other models unveiled

Skoda have unveiled their latest SUV, the new Skoda Kodiak and the to model is the Kodiak RS which comes with a 2.0 litre TSI petrol engine that produces 245PS.

There are also a range of other engine options which include a 1.5TSI producing 110kW (150PS) and the2.0TSI with an output of 140kW (190PS), plus 2.0TDIs delivering 110kW (150PS) and 147kW (200PS).

As a result of a further refinedŠKODA design language, the KODIAQpresents as even more emotive and self-assured. The upgrade will be availablefrom July2021. The Active, Ambition and Style trims will come with aluminium-effect detail on the front and rear apron, lending the SUV even more off-road styling. The restyled front with an elevated bonnet and the redesigned, more upright ŠKODA grille reinforce the KODIAQ’s bold appearance. The Czech carmaker’s large SUV features LEDheadlights as standard and, for the first time, can be equipped with full LED Matrix headlights. New alloy wheels measuring up to 20inches further enhance the car’s dynamic and striking look. Special Aero wheels, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and the new gloss black rear spoiler and finlets on the sides of the rear window all reduce drag. The KODIAQRS now features a distinct, dynamically designed model-specific front bumper.

You can find out more information about the new Skoda Kodiak over at Skoda at the link below.

Source Skoda

