New Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 teaser released (Video)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 takes place this Thursday the 14th of December and Samsung will be unveiling their new Galaxy S21 range of handsets.

Now Samsung has released a new teaser for Galaxy Unpacked event which you can see below, it may have some clues on what is coming later this week.

Mobile technology has kept us all connected. Now more than ever, we need smartphones that can help us express ourselves with stunning photos, deliver immersive viewing experiences, and simply make everything we do epic.

Join Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on January 14, 2021. Check out the trailer to get a glimpse of the surprises that lie ahead

We will have full details on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 range of smartphones when they are made official later this week.

Source Samsung

