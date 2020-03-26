New Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 tablet gets official

We recently saw a leaked photo of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 tablet and now Samsung has made the device official.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 comes with an 8.4 inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and the device features an octa core processor and 3GB of RAM, there is also 32GB of built in storage.

The tablet comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage and it also features a 5000 mAh battery and an 8 megapixel camera on the back, on the front of the tablet there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The tablet comes with WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G LTE and the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is now available to buy from Samsung’s website and the tablet retails for $279.99.

Source Samsung

