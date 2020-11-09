New Samsung Galaxy M62 smartphone in the works

It looks like Samsung is working on a new smartphone for their Galaxy M range, the Samsung Galaxy M62 and the handset comes with the model number SM-M625F.

The Samsung Galaxy M62 is rumored to come with up to 256GB of storage and it will apparently feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Those are the only details know about the handset so far, it may also come with a large battery, the current Galaxy M51 comes with a massive 7000 mAh battery so this device could have something similar.

We are not expecting to see the Galaxy M62 smartphone until 2021, as soon as we get some more details about the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals