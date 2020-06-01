Geeky Gadgets

New Samsung Galaxy Book S notebook unveiled

Samsung galaxy book S

Samsung is launching a new version of its Galaxy Book S notebook, this device comes with an Intel Core processor.

The new Galaxy Book S comes with a 13.3 inch TFT display with a Full HD resolution, and up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, you can see the full specifications below.

“The introduction of Samsung Galaxy Book S, the first device to offer the Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology, builds on our long history with Samsung. Today, we showcase what can be achieved when we bring great engineering talent together to work towards a united vision for new computing experiences of the future,” said Chris Walker, vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms at Intel.

Here are the specifications.

OSWindows 10 Home / Pro4
Display13.3″ FHD TFT LCD Display with Touch Screen Panel
Dimension305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2 ~ 11.8 mm
Weight950g
CPUIntel® Core™ processor with Intel Hybrid Technology
GraphicIntel® UHD Graphics
Memory8GB RAM (LPDDR4x)
Storage256/512GB eUFS, MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)
Camera1MP
Battery42Wh (typical5)
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6 (Gig+) 802.11 ax 2×2, LTE6 (Cat 16), Bluetooth® v 5.0
Ports2 USB-C®, 1 Headphone out/Mic-in Combo, MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader
SensorsFingerprint Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor (Keyboard Backlit on/off), Hall Sensor
AuthenticationWindows Hello sign in with fingerprint
AudioQuad Stereo Speakers: Sound by AKG
Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos® technology

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Book S over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

