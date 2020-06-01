New Samsung Galaxy Book S notebook unveiled

Samsung is launching a new version of its Galaxy Book S notebook, this device comes with an Intel Core processor.

The new Galaxy Book S comes with a 13.3 inch TFT display with a Full HD resolution, and up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, you can see the full specifications below.

“The introduction of Samsung Galaxy Book S, the first device to offer the Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology, builds on our long history with Samsung. Today, we showcase what can be achieved when we bring great engineering talent together to work towards a united vision for new computing experiences of the future,” said Chris Walker, vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms at Intel.

Here are the specifications.

OS Windows 10 Home / Pro4 Display 13.3″ FHD TFT LCD Display with Touch Screen Panel Dimension 305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2 ~ 11.8 mm Weight 950g CPU Intel® Core™ processor with Intel Hybrid Technology Graphic Intel® UHD Graphics Memory 8GB RAM (LPDDR4x) Storage 256/512GB eUFS, MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Camera 1MP Battery 42Wh (typical5) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) 802.11 ax 2×2, LTE6 (Cat 16), Bluetooth® v 5.0 Ports 2 USB-C®, 1 Headphone out/Mic-in Combo, MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader Sensors Fingerprint Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor (Keyboard Backlit on/off), Hall Sensor Authentication Windows Hello sign in with fingerprint Audio Quad Stereo Speakers: Sound by AKG

Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos® technology

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Book S over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

