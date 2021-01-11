New Samsung Galaxy A32 5G press shots leaked

It looks like we have some more photos of the new Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone, the latest ones were posted online by Winfuture.

The photo above shows us the four colors for the handset, black, blue, white and purple and the device will come with a 6.5 inch display and it will feature a 48 megapixel rear camera, there will be a water drop Selfie camera on the front.

The device is rumored to come with a Dimensity 720 processor and 4GB of RAM, those are the only specifications we know about the handset so far.

Samsung are expected to make the new Galaxy A32 5G official some time soon, as soon as we get some more details on the device, including full specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

