New Redmi Smart Band $22

A new Redmi Smart Band is now available, Redmi is a sub brand of the global Xiaomi Mi Band series of devices and has been created for Asian markets. after a single charge taking approximately 2 hours the Redmi Smart Band can provide up to 14 days of use and provides 24 seven heart rate tracking together with the ability to track walking, running, and cycling.

Specifications of the Redmi Smart Band include a 1.08-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE connectivity and support for all devices running Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 and above. For a full list of all specifications jump to the bottom of this article.

The new Redmi Smart Band is available from today throughout India and China and is priced at approximately $22 or ₹1,599, with the Chinese variant is priced even lower at CNY 99, or about $15 reports the Android Police website.

Source : Android Police : Mi

