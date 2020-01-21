Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



New Realme smartphone with Snapdragon 720G in the works

By

Snapdragon 720G

Qualcomm announced its latest mobile processors recently, one of them is the Snapdragon 720G and now smartphone maker Realme has revealed that they will be using the processor.

The news was announced by the company’s CEO on Twitter, Madhave Sheth, you can see what he had to say about the processor below.

It looks like Realme will be one of the first companies to use this new processor, as soon as we get some details on what the device will be we will let you guys know.

Source Gizmochina

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals