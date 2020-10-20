New Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 launches from $25

A new Raspberry Pi compute module has been officially launched by the Raspberry Pi town foundation team providing a small flexible form factor available with a range of storage capacities and optional wireless connectivity. Priced from just $25 the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 follows on from the launch of the larger Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC 16 months ago.

“Built on the same 64-bit quad-core BCM2711 application processor as Raspberry Pi 4, our Compute Module 4 delivers a step change in performance over its predecessors: faster CPU cores, better multimedia, more interfacing capabilities, and, for the first time, a choice of RAM densities and a wireless connectivity option.”

“Compute Module 4 introduces a brand new form factor, and a compatibility break with earlier Compute Modules. Where previous modules adopted the JEDEC DDR2 SODIMM mechanical standard, with I/O signals on an edge connector, we now bring I/O signals to two high-density perpendicular connectors (one for power and low-speed interfaces, and one for high-speed interfaces).”

The new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 offers makers and developers four RAM options, four Flash options, and optional wireless connectivity, making a total of 32 variants, with prices ranging from $25 for the 1GB RAM, Lite, no wireless variant to $90 for the 8GB RAM, 32GB Flash, wireless variant. For more information jump over to the official Raspberry Pi Foundation website by following the link below.

Specifications of the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

– 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU

– VideoCore VI graphics, supporting OpenGL ES 3.x

– 4Kp60 hardware decode of H.265 (HEVC) video

– 1080p60 hardware decode, and 1080p30 hardware encode of H.264 (AVC) video

– Dual HDMI interfaces, at resolutions up to 4K

– Single-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface

– Dual MIPI DSI display, and dual MIPI CSI-2 camera interfaces

– 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM

– Optional 8GB, 16GB or 32GB eMMC Flash storage

– Optional 2.4GHz and 5GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.0

– Gigabit Ethernet PHY with IEEE 1588 support

– 28 GPIO pins, with up to 6 × UART, 6 × I2C and 5 × SPI

Source : RPiF

