New Range Rover Sport unveiled, starts at £79,215

The new Range Rover Sport is now official the car starts at £79,125 in the UK and the SUV is now available to order, the car looks impressive from the photos.

The car was launched with a challenge at the Spillway Climb and it can be seen in action in the video below.

New Range Rover Sport is based on Land Rover’s advanced, flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex), which provides the perfect foundations for its superior dynamics and peerless refinement. Its line-up of powerful and efficient powertrains includes two six-cylinder extended range Electric Hybrid plug-ins, which provide a pure-electric driving range of up to 113km (70 miles) and CO 2 emissions as low as 18g/km1.

The new 530PS V8 Twin Turbo provides sports car performance, with 0-100km/h in as little as 4.5 seconds (0-60mph in 4.3 seconds) with Dynamic Launch engaged. Customers can also choose from powerful and efficient mild hybrid petrol and diesel Ingenium engines, while pure-electric propulsion will be available in 2024, as Land Rover continues its electrification journey.

Dynamic Response Pro is a 48-volt electronic active roll control system, capable of applying up to 1,400Nm of torque across each axle, for a confidence-inspiring driving experience and new levels of body control and cornering composure, while All-Wheel Steering helps achieve unrivalled agility and manoeuvrability at low speeds, with superior stability at high speeds.

