2022 Range Rover Sport launching later today

Range Rover Sport has previously completed a series of challenges, including a record-setting hill-climb at Pikes Peak, a first recorded crossing of the ‘Empty Quarter’ desert in the Arabian Peninsula and a first ascent of the 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate in China, in 2018.

New images provide a first look at its modernist interior. Defined by its dynamic, cockpit-like driving position, architectural lightness and precise detailing, the interior of New Range Rover Sport is crafted from the finest materials and sets the tone for a truly engaging drive.

The most dynamic member of the Range Rover family has been redefined, effortlessly blending unmistakable presence, unrivalled on-road capability and the latest advanced digital and chassis technologies.

The global reveal will include a dramatic debut by the new luxury performance SUV, previewed by an exclusive set of images. The new model will continue the daring exploits of its predecessors by undertaking a unique challenge for its launch.