2022 Range Rover Sport launching later today

Land Rover will unveil their new 2022 Range Rover Sport later today, the car will be made official at 7PM UK time today.
We first saw the new 2022 Range Rover in October last year and now the new Sport model will be made official today.
Range Rover Sport has previously completed a series of challenges, including a record-setting hill-climb at Pikes Peak, a first recorded crossing of the ‘Empty Quarter’ desert in the Arabian Peninsula and a first ascent of the 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate in China, in 2018.
New images provide a first look at its modernist interior. Defined by its dynamic, cockpit-like driving position, architectural lightness and precise detailing, the interior of New Range Rover Sport is crafted from the finest materials and sets the tone for a truly engaging drive.
The most dynamic member of the Range Rover family has been redefined, effortlessly blending unmistakable presence, unrivalled on-road capability and the latest advanced digital and chassis technologies.
The global reveal will include a dramatic debut by the new luxury performance SUV, previewed by an exclusive set of images. The new model will continue the daring exploits of its predecessors by undertaking a unique challenge for its launch.
We will have more information on the new 2022 Range Rover Sport when Land rover unveils this new SUV later today.
Source Land Rover, Autocar