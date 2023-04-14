New Porsche Cayenne coming 18th of April

Porsche has released another teaser image of their new Porsche Cayenne, the car will be made official at a press event next Tuesday the 18th of April. The headlights ofthe new Cayenne can be seen in the teaser image above. The car will be made official at Auto Shanghai which takes place next week.

Porsche previously released photos of the interior of the new Cayenne and we saw that it will come with a display that spans the whole dashboard from the driver’s side to the passenger side.

The luxury SUV debuts in Porsche’s largest single market China with, among other things, a highly digitalised display and operating concept, a new chassis system and innovative technology features.

The World Premiere of the new Cayenne will be broadcast in the Porsche Newsroom and on newstv.porsche.com from 4:20 a.m. CEST on 18 April. Afterwards, the video will also be available there on demand.

Porsche is introducing a groundbreaking display and control concept. The Porsche Driver Experience stands for a fully digital display, versatile individualisation and intuitive operation. In the centre, the focus is on the driver’s axle. The most important controls are grouped around the steering wheel. This creates a new, even more intensive driving experience.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Porsche Cayenne and can’t wait to see the final design, we will have full details next Tuesday the 18th of April when the car gets official.

Source Porsche





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals