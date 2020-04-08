New Porsche 911 Turbo S shown off in new video

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S was made official last month, we have already seen a number of videos of the car in action and now we have another one.

The new video gives us a look at the InnoDrive on the 911 Turbo S, which has some cool features including Active Lane Control and more.

Porsche InnoDrive including adaptive cruise control actively increases the vehicle’s comfort by predictively adjusting the driving speed by taking into account speed limits, roundabouts, stop and right-of-way signs and road layout . The optional system is based on the adaptive cruise control system and expands its scope to include the Active Lane Control function.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S comes with 650 PS and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.7 seconds, this is 0.2 seconds faster than the previous generation 911 Turbo S.

Source Porsche / YouTube

