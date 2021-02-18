New Porsche 911 GT3 hits the Nürburgring (Video)

The new Porsche 911 GT3 was made official yesterday, we got to see a video of the car and now we have another one, this time the car hits the Nürburgring.

The 911 GT3 managed a time of 6:59.927 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, this is 17 seconds faster than the previous generation 911 GT3, lets have a look at the videos below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During final testing, it lapped the Nuerburgring-Nordschleife, traditionally the ultimate proving ground for all sports cars developed by Porsche, over 17 seconds quicker than its predecessor. Development driver Lars Kern took just 6:59.927 minutes for a full 20.8-kilometre lap. The shorter 20.6-kilometre track, which had previously served as a benchmark, was completed by the 911 GT3 in 6:55.2 minutes. Running on the optionally available Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, the new model consistently delivered its performance over several laps in the expert hands of Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister. For Bergmeister, it is “by far the best production car” that the experienced professional driver has ever driven in the “Green Hell”.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can find out more details about the new Porsche 911 GT3 over at Porsche at the link below, prices start at £123,000 in the UK.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals