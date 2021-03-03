New plug in hybrid Audi Q5 Sportback unveiled

Audi has announced that they are launching a new plug in hybrid version of their Audi Q5 Sportback in the UK and pricing for the car will start at £53,435.

The plug in hybrid Audi Q5 Sportback will come with two power options 299PS on the 50 TFSI e quattro and 367PS on the 55 TFSI e quattro.

Complementing the ultra-reactive quattro system is a sophisticated five-link front and rear suspension configured to give comfort, stability and control equal priority. In Vorsprung and Competition Vorsprung versions the set-up is further enhanced by adaptive air springs with damper control and five ride height settings adjustable via the standard Audi drive select system

The lithium-ion battery is located below the luggage compartment floor, and its 104 prismatic cells can store 14.4 kWh (net; 17.9 kWh gross) of energy with a voltage of 381 volts. For optimal temperature control, its cooling circuit is connected to both the coolant circuit for the air conditioning system and the low-temperature circuit that supplies the electric motor and power electronics. The air conditioning system integrates highly efficient heat pump that capitalises on the waste heat from the high-voltage components. It can generate : heat output of up to 3 kW with 1 kW of electric energy, which increases the car’s energy efficiency and provides a more comfortable climate for the occupants.

You can find out more information about the new Plug in hybrid Audi Q5 Sportback models over at Audi at the link below.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals