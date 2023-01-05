New Panasonic MZ2000 OLED TVs unveiled

Panasonic has launched its latest OLED TVs, the Panasonic MZ2000 OLED TVs, and it features the latest technology and will be available in a range of sizes.

The new Panasonic MZ2000 OLED TVs will come in a choice of 55 inches, 65 inches, and 77 inches and each one will have a 4K resolution, plus support for NVIDIA G-Sync Compatibility and more.

When it comes to delivering a perfect HDR picture, brightness is everything – and the MZ2000 introduces a completely new era in the possibilities of OLED expression and brightness.1

The MZ2000 uses Panasonic’s new custom module, called the “Master OLED Ultimate”, which uses a state-of-the-art panel with Micro Lens Array, combined with a new multi-layer heat management configuration developed by Panasonic engineers. The result is a major step-up in brightness, with peak brightness increases of approximately 150%, and average brightness also improved compared to last year’s models. The combination of the new module with Panasonic’s HCX Pro AI Processor ensures every detail is clear, with realistic highlights and stunning colour accuracy. 1

Also, as with previous models, the MZ2000 supports a wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ™, HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG Photo, the still image format that brings still photography into the HDR world.

You can find out more information about the new Panasonic MZ2000 OLED TVs over at Panasonic at the link below. No pricing or launch date has been announced as yet, this will be unveiled in Q2 of 2023.

Source Panasonic





