New PA Raspberry Pi Competition for UK schools announced

The official Raspberry Pi Foundation responsible for creating the fantastic range of Raspberry Pi mini PCs, has this week announced a new PA Raspberry Pi Competition for UK schools. Opening up registration and offering the first 100 teams to complete registration and submit their entry form, a free Raspberry Pi Starter Kit to create their invention from PA Consulting.

“Every year, we are proud to judge at the PA Raspberry Pi Competition for UK schools, run by PA Consulting. In this free competition, teams of students from schools all over the UK imagine, design, and create Raspberry Pi–powered inventions. The PA Raspberry Pi Competition aims to inspire young people aged 8 to 18 to learn STEM skills, teamwork, and creativity, and to move toward a career in STEM. We invite all UK teachers to register if you have students at your school who would love to take part!”

“The final teams get to take part in an exciting awards event to present their creations so that the final winners can be selected. This round’s PA Raspberry Pi Awards Ceremony takes place on Wednesday 28 April 2021, and PA Consulting are currently considering whether this will be a physical or virtual event.”

PA Consulting will hold a webinar on 12th November 2020 at 4.30–5.30pm. Sign up to hear first-hand what’s involved in taking part in the PA Raspberry Pi Competition, and use the opportunity to ask questions! To learn more about the 2020 PA Raspberry Pi Competition for UK schools jump over to the official Raspberry Pi Foundation blog by following the link below.

Source : RPiF : PA Consulting

