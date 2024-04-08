How to fix New Outlook not installing from Microsoft Store On Windows 11 & 10 PCs

Installing Outlook for Windows on your PC can be a straightforward process, but sometimes users may encounter various challenges that hinder the installation. If you’re running Windows 11 or 10 and trying to install Outlook from the Microsoft Store, this comprehensive guide will help you navigate through the troubleshooting steps to overcome any hurdles and ensure a successful setup of your email client.

“The new Outlook for Windows is a best-in-class email experience that is free for anyone with Windows. Easily connect and coordinate your personal and work email accounts and calendars in one app. Write clear, concise mails and get intelligent suggestions with built-in AI. Seamlessly attach important documents and photos to any note. With the new Outlook for Windows, you can stay on top of it all, for free. This app will replace the Windows Mail, Calendar, and People apps beginning in 2024″ explains Microsoft.

New Outlook not installing on Windows Fixes

To begin, try downloading Outlook directly from the Microsoft Store’s website instead of using the app. This approach can often bypass issues that may arise within the Store app itself. Simply visit the official Microsoft Store website, locate the Outlook app, and initiate the download process from there. If this method doesn’t resolve the problem, proceed with the following steps.

Microsoft Account Authentication

One of the common reasons for installation failures is incorrect Microsoft account authentication. To rule this out:

– Verify that you are signed into the correct Microsoft account on the Store.

– If you’re unsure, sign out of your current account and then sign back in.

– This simple process can often clear up any authentication-related errors that may be blocking the installation.

System Time and Region Settings

Incorrect system settings can also contribute to installation issues. To ensure your PC’s settings are properly configured:

– Check your computer’s date, time, and region settings.

– Verify that they are accurate and correspond to your current location.

– Misconfigured settings can lead to installation failures, so it’s crucial to double-check and correct them if necessary.

Updating Apps and System

Outdated apps and system software can sometimes conflict with new installations like Outlook. To minimize the risk of compatibility issues:

– Ensure that all your apps, including the Microsoft Store, are up to date.

– Check for any available updates in the Microsoft Store app and install them.

– Keep your Windows system updated with the latest patches and security fixes.

– To check for system updates, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and click “Check for updates.”

Storage and Folder Management

Sometimes, storage-related issues or folder permissions can interfere with app installations. To troubleshoot these problems:

– Check if you have sufficient storage space on your default installation drive.

– If necessary, change the default installation drive to one with more available space.

– Adjust folder permissions to ensure that your user account has the necessary access rights.

In some cases, you may need to take ownership and modify permissions for specific system folders to overcome installation hurdles. This process involves:

– Opening File Explorer and navigating to the problematic folder.

– Right-clicking on the folder, selecting “Properties,” and going to the Security tab.

– Clicking on “Advanced” and then “Change” next to the owner name.

– Entering your user account name and clicking “Check Names” to verify it.

– Applying the changes and granting your account full control permissions for the folder.

If you are still experiencing issues it may be worth your while watching the video kindly created by AarohanTechSol which walks you through more advanced fixes and hopefully correcting the installation issues you may be experiencing when trying to download and install the new Microsoft Outlook email client.

By systematically working through these troubleshooting steps, you can resolve most installation issues related to Outlook for Windows from the Microsoft Store. Remember to exercise caution when modifying system settings and folders, and if you’re unsure about any steps, don’t hesitate to seek assistance from professional IT support. With patience and persistence, you’ll be able to overcome the installation hurdles and enjoy a seamless Outlook experience on your Windows PC.



