New One UI 3.0 beta lands on the Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung has released a new One UI 3.0 beta for their Galaxy S20 smartphone, the new beta mainly fixes a range of bugs that were present in the previous beta.

The latest One UI 3.0 beta software for the Galaxy S20 smartphone comes with the firmware version G98xxKSU1ZTK7.

This update fixes a range of bugs that have been discovered by beta testers of the software, you will need to be signed up as a beta tester with Samsung to try it out.

The new One UI 3.0 is based on Android 11 and it will brings the latest version of Googl’s OS to Samsung’s devices. There are currently betas available for both the Galaxy S20 range of handsets and the Galaxy Note 20 range.

Source Sammobile

