New Nissan EVs come with 10,000 miles of free motoring

Nissan has announced that it is offering its customers of new Nissan EVs 10,000 miles of free motoring in the UK. Nissan has teamed up with EDF and Pod Point for this new offer on its electric vehicles.

Customers can claim 10,000 free miles by following a simple five-step process – and 10,000 miles is more than many people travel in a year!

Anyone taking advantage of this limited-time offer will firstly need to purchase a new Nissan electric vehicle from a Nissan dealership.

The two electric cars in Nissan’s range are the iconic LEAF hatchback, the world’s first mass-market EV with a range of up to 168 miles; and the stunning coupe crossover ARIYA, which has taken the automotive world by storm since its arrival in UK dealerships last year. ARIYA can travel up to 329 miles on a single charge.

For anyone in the market for a compact van, the clever and capable Townstar EV could be the perfect choice.

After selecting their new vehicle, it will be time for customers to order their award-winning Pod Point 7kW Solo 3 home charger from a Nissan dealership.

In order to access the brilliant deal, participants will need to be an EDF customer, or be willing to switch their energy supply to them by completing an online application form, which will be sent once their charger has been ordered. Pod Point will then carry out the consultation, delivery, expert installation and activation of the charger. With Pod Point’s smart home charging, EV drivers can charge up to three times faster than a three-pin plug while benefiting from the charger’s in-built safety features and an upgraded five-year warranty.

You can find out more details about this new offer from Nissan on their new Nissan EVs over at the Nissan website at the link below, the offer appears to only be available in the UK.

Source Nissan



