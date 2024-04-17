New Motorola Edge 50 Series Launched

The Motorola Edge 50 Series, comprising the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Pro, and Fusion models, is designed to harmonize innovative technology with breathtaking aesthetics. Each device is meticulously crafted to deliver a seamless blend of elegance and performance, ensuring that your mobile experience is nothing short of extraordinary.

As you explore the Motorola Edge 50 Series, you’ll encounter features that push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. From AI-powered cameras that capture life’s moments with unparalleled clarity to PantoneTM validated displays that bring colors to life, these devices are tailored to cater to your discerning tastes. The use of luxurious materials, such as real wood and vegan leather, improves the series to a new level of sophistication, making each interaction with your device a tactile pleasure.

Picture yourself capturing the essence of a moment, with every detail preserved in stunning clarity and true-to-life colors. The Motorola Edge 50 Series empowers you to do just that, thanks to its advanced camera system and AI enhancements. Whether you’re a professional photographer or an enthusiastic amateur, these smartphones are equipped to help you unleash your creativity.

The 50MP main lens ensures that every shot you take is rich in detail, while the impressive low-light performance allows you to capture stunning images even in challenging lighting conditions. With a suite of creative features at your fingertips, you can experiment with different styles and techniques, turning everyday moments into works of art.

But the Motorola Edge 50 Series doesn’t stop there. With moto ai, you have a powerful ally that simplifies content creation, device personalization, and task accomplishment. This intelligent feature adapts to your needs, making your smartphone an extension of your creative vision.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 50 Series is powered by Snapdragon® platforms, ensuring that you have the performance you need to tackle even the most demanding tasks. With up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, you can multitask with ease and store all your precious memories without worrying about running out of space.

But performance isn’t just about speed; it’s also about endurance. The Motorola Edge 50 Series boasts a 4500mAh battery that keeps you going throughout the day. And when it’s time to recharge, the 125W TurboPowerTM charging and 50W wireless charging ensure that you’re back up and running in no time.

Specifications at a Glance

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: 50MP main lens, 64MP telephoto, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP selfie camera

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: 50MP main camera, 10MP 3x telephoto, 13MP ultrawide, 50MP front-facing camera

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: 50MP main Ultra Pixel camera, 13MP ultrawide, 32MP front camera

Displays: PantoneTM Validated, ranging from 6.67″ to 6.7″ with high refresh rates

Audio: Dolby Atmos® support, stereo speakers, Snapdragon Sound™ technology

Performance: Snapdragon® platforms, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage

Battery: 4500mAh with 125W TurboPowerTM charging, 50W wireless charging

Design: IP68 protection, premium materials like real wood and vegan leather

Additional Features: UWB technology, moto ai enhancements, Google Photos AI editing tools

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Series is not just about groundbreaking technology; it’s also about accessibility. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Pro, and Fusion models are competitively priced and will be available for purchase in selected EMEA countries, including the UK. With special launch offers that include complimentary Moto buds, these smartphones offer exceptional value for those seeking a premium mobile experience without breaking the bank.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Available from mid-May, RRP £849

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Available from 16th April, RRP £599

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Available from mid-May, RRP £349

Moto Buds+: Available from 16th April, RRP £129

Moto Buds: Available from May, RRP £49

Source Motorola



