New MINI Cooper S 5-door Launched

The MINI Cooper S 5-door has arrived, offering a perfect combination of style, performance, and practicality. This model, which is 172 mm longer than the classic three-door MINI, provides enhanced space and comfort for passengers without compromising the brand’s iconic design. The increased length allows for a more spacious interior, making it an ideal choice for those who require additional room for family, friends, or cargo.

The MINI Cooper S 5-door’s larger wheelbase and increased tire diameter not only contribute to its visually striking presence but also improve its driving dynamics and overall comfort. Despite its expanded dimensions, this versatile vehicle remains well-suited for city life, thanks to its compact external dimensions, short overhangs, and a tight turning circle of just 11.4 meters. These features enable the car to navigate narrow streets and tight parking spaces with ease, making it a practical choice for urban dwellers.

Performance and Efficiency

The MINI Cooper S 5-door is powered by a robust four-cylinder engine that delivers an impressive 150 kW/204 hp. This efficient gasoline engine ensures sporty performance while maintaining a combined fuel consumption of 6.8 — 6.3 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions of 152 — 141 g/km. The car’s quick acceleration, reaching 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 6.8 seconds, and its top speed of 242 km/h, demonstrate its ability to provide an exhilarating driving experience.

The vehicle’s increased track width and longer wheelbase, paired with a carefully tuned suspension and damping system, guarantee a high level of comfort and responsive handling. The highly prestressed stabilizer bearings on the axles further enhance steering precision and balanced body behavior during dynamic cornering, allowing drivers to confidently navigate winding roads and tight turns.

Favoured Trim and Customization Options

The MINI Cooper S 5-door offers four distinct trim variants, each emphasizing different aspects of the vehicle’s character. The Favoured Trim is particularly eye-catching, featuring vibrant silver design elements and a streamlined form language that is beautifully showcased in the Icy Sunshine Blue color. The Multitone Roof, with its gradual color gradient and a choice of three contrasting colors, along with eleven body color options, provides customers with a wide range of customization possibilities to create a MINI that reflects their personal style.

In addition to the exterior color options, the MINI Cooper S 5-door offers a selection of aerodynamic rim designs ranging from 16 inches to 18 inches, further enhancing the vehicle’s visual appeal and performance. These customization options allow owners to create a unique and personalized MINI that stands out from the crowd.

Interior Design and Technology

The MINI Cooper S 5-door’s interior showcases a minimalistic and innovative design, featuring textile surfaces made from recycled polyester. This eco-friendly choice demonstrates MINI’s commitment to sustainability without compromising on style or comfort. The cockpit is centered around a round OLED display, which allows for easy operation of vehicle functions through touch or voice commands, providing a seamless and intuitive user experience.

The car also features an array of advanced driver assistance systems, such as Parking Assistant Plus and MINI Digital Key Plus. These features are designed to simplify everyday driving tasks and enhance convenience for the driver. Parking Assistant Plus helps drivers navigate tight parking spaces by automatically steering the car into a suitable spot, while MINI Digital Key Plus allows owners to lock, unlock, and start their vehicle using their smartphone, eliminating the need for a traditional key fob.

Pricing and Availability

The MINI Cooper S 5-door is now available for purchase at MINI dealerships worldwide. Pricing for the vehicle varies depending on the selected trim level and customization options chosen by the buyer. Interested customers can visit their local MINI dealership or explore the official MINI website to obtain detailed pricing information and to configure their ideal MINI Cooper S 5-door. With its perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality, the MINI Cooper S 5-door is poised to attract a wide range of urban drivers who value both form and function in their vehicles.

Source Mini



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals