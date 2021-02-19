New Microsoft Office 2021 coming to Windows and Mac later this year

Microsoft has announced that it will be launching Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows and Mac later this year.

The new Microsoft Office 2021 for business and personal users will be released some time later this year, Microsoft have not give an exact release date as yet.

We also plan to release Office 2021 for personal and small business use later this year. Office 2021 will also be supported for five years with the traditional “one-time purchase” model. We do not plan to change the price for these products at the time of the release. We will announce more details about new features included in Office 2021 closer to general availability.

You can find out more details about the new Microsoft Office 2021 software over at Microsoft at the link below.

Source Microsoft, The Verge

