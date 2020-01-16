New Microsoft Edge browser released

Microsoft has launched its new chromium based Microsoft Edge browser and it is now available for both Windows and macOS.

If you install this new Edge browser on your Windows 10 device it will overwrite the previous version, you may also need to install additional updates as well.

Whether you’re just trying out the new Microsoft Edge for the first time, or have been with us on this journey over the last year, thank you for getting involved and helping make Microsoft Edge great. We’ve seen exciting momentum in the Chromium project over the last year, landing more than 1900 contributions across areas like accessibility, modern input including touch, speech, digital inking, and many more, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s next.

You can find out more information about the new Microsoft Edge browser over at Microsoft at the link below.

Source Microsoft

