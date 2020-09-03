New Mercedes S Class gets official

Mercedes Benz has unveiled the latest version of their flagship luxury vehicle, the Mercedes S Class and the car comes with a new design and all of the latest Mercedes Benz Technology.

There will be three engine options at launch, the S 350 d, S 400 d 4Matic and S 500 4Matic, the car will go on sale this month with the first deliveries arriving in December.

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class has become more intelligent in many areas, and the driving experience is at the next level. Digital innovations such as in MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) are joined by innovations that increase driving enjoyment while making driving even safer: among them are rear-axle steering with a large steering angle and safety innovations such as the rear airbag. As a new function of PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, the active E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL* suspension can raise the vehicle body (on both sides) just before an impending side impact. Following systematic further development, the driving assistance systems are a further step towards autonomous driving. Thanks to improved environmental sensors, for example, the parking systems give the driver even better support when manoeuvring at low speed. The integration into MBUX means that the level of visualisation has now entered a whole new dimension.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes S Class over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals