New Mercedes Maybach S-Class unveiled

Last week the new Mercedes Maybach S-Class was unveiled and this luxury sedan will go on sale in 2021 with the first models launching in the summer.

The new Mercedes Maybach S-Class comes with a new design and a wide range of upgrades over the previous car.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class (length/width/height: 5469/1921/1510 millimetres) is a classic three-box saloon. Distinguishing features at the front include the distinctive bonnet with a chromed fin and the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille. This is highly recognisable by its vertical, three-dimensional trim strips. The word mark MAYBACH is elegantly integrated into the chrome surround of the grille. The rear doors are wider than those of the brother models, and the C-pillars feature a fixed quarterlight. Exclusivity is emphasised by the Maybach brand logo on the C-pillar. On request, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be equipped with electrically operated comfort rear doors.

On request, the exclusive appearance of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be enhanced by a two-tone paint finish with dividing line. This is applied by hand according to the highest quality criteria. The revolutionary headlamp technology DIGITAL LIGHT is available on request. This allows new functions, e.g. the projection of guidelines or warning symbols onto the road ahead [not currently offered in the UK]. In each headlamp, DIGITAL LIGHT has a light module with three extremely powerful LEDs with light that is refracted and directed by 1.3 million micro-mirrors.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes Maybach S-Class over at Mercedes Benz

Source Mercedes

