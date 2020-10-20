New Mercedes Maybach GLS starts at $160,500

Mercedes Benz has announced the US pricing for their new Mercedes Maybach GLS, the SUV starts at $160,500 and it will arrive in US dealerships later this year.

The new Maybach GLS is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine and it also features an EQ boost and a 48-volt onboard electrical system, the car produces 550 horsepower and has a 0 to 60 times of just 4.8 seconds.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC represents a new top-of-the-range option for U.S. customers to gravitate to in the incredibly popular luxury SUV segment, and extends the portfolio of the Mercedes-Maybach brand by combining the body design and technical basis of the GLS with the luxury of a top-class sedan.

This luxurious new model showcases myriad Maybach-exclusive features, including the distinctive grille with vertical chrome louvres, standing Mercedes-Benz star on the hood, which is a first for an SUV, fully retractable electronic running boards, 22- inch multi-spoke light allow wheels and refined finishing details such as Maybach emblems and lettering and additional chrome trim elements.

Source Mercedes

