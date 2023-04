New Mercedes E Class launching 25th April

Mercedes Benz has revealed that they will be launching the new Mercedes E Class on the 25th of April 202. The new E Class will be unveiled at a press event on the 25th of April at 5 PM (CEST).

Save the date: With the new E-Class, Mercedes-Benz will present the evolution of its brand icon on Tuesday 25th April 2023 at 5 pm (CEST). The digital world premiere can be seen on the online platform Mercedes me media and other channels. The completely redesigned E-Class is fully in line with its tradition as an innovation leader and aesthetic trailblazer. It is a pioneer for the brand with the three-pointed star on the path to the ultimate digital luxury experience. The world premiere can be followed live at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/e-class and is then available on the platform as video-on-demand.

The evolution of a brand icon: digital performance and advanced powertrains

The new E-Class combines the unique “at home” feeling that customers have loved for decades with a new dimension of seamlessly integrated digital luxury. Groundbreaking technologies make the newly developed model the most intelligent and personal E-Class in the long history of the model series. What’s more, thanks to consistent electrification, it sets new standards in efficiency and also enables locally emission-free driving.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes E Class over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Source Mercedes Benz





