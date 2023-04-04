New Mercedes GLS SUV unveiled

We have already seen the new Mercedes GLE and Mercedes GLC and now Mercedes Benz has unveiled another new SUV, the Mercedes GLS SUV, this is the top model in their range.

The new GLS SUV has had a facelift and comes with some design changes over the previous model and also a range of new features as well, there are a number of engine options available.

The new Mercedes‑Benz GLS models can be recognized by the even more striking radiator grille. The four louvers feature a Silver Shadow finish. The front bumper is also visually more prominent with integrated air inlet grilles, combined with a surround in high-gloss black, and a redesigned front underride guard. At the rear, the GLS impresses with new LED taillights showcasing a light signet formed by three horizontal blocks.

The interior of the Mercedes‑Benz GLS features seating configurations for six or seven occupants. With Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown, customers can choose from two new leather upholstery options. The range of interior trim finishes has also been revised with new High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood. MANUFAKTUR Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines, previously reserved for the Mercedes‑Maybach GLS 600, is now also available for the GLS family from Mercedes‑Benz. Another new detail familiar from the Mercedes‑Maybach GLS is the Silver Shadow finish of the center and side climate control vents.

The latest generation MBUX infotainment system brings with it a new look for the displays. The central display can be operated directly and conveniently as a touchscreen. The driver display can be individualized with three different display styles (Classic, Sporty, Discreet) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service). The “Classic” style provides the driver with all relevant information. The “Sporty” style is instantly recognizable by its red accents and dynamic design for the central tachometer. With the “Discreet” style, only the most essential information is displayed. In addition, both displays can be shown in seven color schemes in conjunction with the ambient lighting. The result is an impressive color experience in the interior.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes GLS SUV over at the Mercedes Benz website at the link below, as this is a facelift, the pricing is expected to be similar to the current range.

Source Mercedes Benz





