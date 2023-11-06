New Mercedes E-Class Estate starts at £57,930 OTR

Mercedes Benz has announced the pricing for the new Mercedes E-Class Estate in the UK and the car starts at £57,930 on the road and it is now available to buy in the UK. There are a number of different trim levels available.

These include the AMG Line, AMG Line Advanced, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus, and Exclusive Edition models, there are three engine options, the E 200 Estate, the E 220 D Estate, and the E 300 e Estate.

The latest E-Class Estate is a masterclass in automotive excellence. It inherits the cutting-edge sophistication of the E-Class Saloon, boasting the third-generation MBUX infotainment system—a marvel of technology that anticipates your needs and responds with intuitive grace.

But it doesn’t stop there. This vehicle is a sanctuary of space. With a cavernous load compartment expandable to 1,830 litres, the new model is a champion of cargo. And it’s not just your belongings that will luxuriate in spaciousness. A 28 mm expansion in width and a 22 mm elongated wheelbase over its predecessor ensure that passengers in the rear are treated to a sumptuous expanse of head and legroom.

Powertrains at launch include agile four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, each augmented by mild-hybrid technology for a smoother, more efficient drive. And for the environmentally conscious, the fourth-generation plug-in hybrid offers up to 69 miles of all-electric range—a serene, silent glide into the future of mobility. You can find out more details about the latest E-Class Estate over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz



