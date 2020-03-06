New Mercedes Benz GLA costs £32,640 on the road

Mercedes has announced the pricing for their new Mercedes Benz GLA in the UK pricing for the car will start at £32,640.

There will be a choice of five different engine and six different versions which will include Sport, Sport Executive, AMG Line, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premiuim and AMG Line Premium Plus.

The GLA is available with a choice of two petrol and three diesel engines. The GLA 200 uses a 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an output of 163 hp and 250 Nm. It emits 129-137 g/km of CO 2 (NEDC) – depending on specification – and can deliver up to 43.5 mpg (WLTP). The GLA 250 uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine which can generate up to 224 hp and 350 Nm, while delivering up to 38.2 mpg and emitting 148-153 g/km of CO 2 .

The diesel-powered GLA 200 d – available in either two-wheel or all-wheel-drive has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine capable of producing 150 hp and 320 Nm. It can deliver up to 53.3 mpg and emits just 121-126 g/km (51.4 mpg and 130-138 g/km for the 200 d 4MATIC). The GLA 220 d has a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an output of 190 hp and 400 Nm. The 220 d can achieve up to 51.4 mpg and emits 133-140 g/km. The GLA 200 comes as standard with the 7G-DCT seven-speed automatic transmission while all other engines use the 8G-DCT eight-speed gearbox.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes Benz GLA over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals