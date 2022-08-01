New Mercedes AMG SL starts at $137,400

Mercedes Benz has announced the pricing for the Mercedes AMG SL in the USA, the car will start at $137,400 this is for the AMG SL 55.

The top model, which is the AMG SL 63 will start at $178,100, there are two different trim levels available, Touring Trim and Performance Trim.

The AMG SL 55 is fitted standard with a newly developed AMG RIDE CONTROL steel suspension equipped with high-performance aluminum dampers and lightweight coil springs. An innovative AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with active, hydraulic roll stabilization is optional for that model and equipped standard on the AMG SL 63. The system enables optimal cornering and load change behavior, with typical AMG driving dynamics, precision and feedback for the driver. It also increases ride comfort when driving in a straight line and over bumps.

The luxury sports car is equipped with active rear-axle steering as standard – another first in the long history of the SL. Depending on the speed, the rear wheels steer either in the opposite direction (up to 62 mph) or in the same direction (faster than 62 mph) as the front wheels. The system is designed to improve cornering, maneuverability and handling stability.

Fitting of its triumphant racing pedigree, the new Mercedes-AMG SL is powered by a Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Biturbo engine, assembled entirely by hand at the company’s site in Affalterbach according to the “One Man, One Engine” principle. The powertrain in the AMG SL 63 develops 577 hp and delivers 590 lb-ft of torque from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm. Accelerating from 0 to 60 mph takes only an estimated 3.5 seconds, while the top speed is 196 mph. In the AMG SL 55, the V8 unit produces 469 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The sprint from a standstill to 60 mph is completed in an estimated 3.8 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 183 mph. Both models feature the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission as standard, which combines an emotionally appealing gearshift experience with extremely short shift times.

