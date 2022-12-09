New Mercedes AMG GT2 race car unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled its latest customer race car, the new Mercedes AMG GT2 and they also released some details about the car.

The Mercedes AMG GT2 will come with up to 707 horsepower and the car is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 bi-turbo engine.

Mercedes-AMG continues to expand its Customer Racing programme: in the 2023 season, a GT2 model will complement the fleet of the successful GT3 and GT4 cars from Affalterbach. The new Mercedes-AMG GT2 is the most powerful homologated race car in the meanwhile twelve-year history of the customer sport programme. The GT2 offers the usual extremely high safety level of AMG race cars and comes with many new racing technologies. As a result, the GT2 version stands out as an attractive overall package for ambitious amateur drivers in particular. With the presentation of the new model, Mercedes-AMG underlines its ambition to take a leading role in international GT2 competition as well.

With the Mercedes-AMG GT2, the performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach starts a new chapter in customer sport. The race car bridges the gap between the Mercedes-AMG GT3 and the Mercedes-AMG GT4. While the GT3 is increasingly being raced by professional drivers and the GT4 primarily marks the entry into the world of GT racing, GT2 particularly aims at the group of gentlemen drivers. For them, with the GT2 regulations introduced in 2020, Stéphane Ratel Organisation (SRO) has created an attractive platform with more and more international race events.

You can find out more details about the Mercedes AMG GT2 race car over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes





