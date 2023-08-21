Mercedes Benz has revealed their new Mercedes AMG GT Coupe and the car gets a number of upgrades over the previous model, this includes a range of design changes and more, it will be available in the USA in the first half of 2024.

There will be a choice of two different models, the AMG GT 55 Coupe which will come with 469 horsepower and a 0 to 60 time of 3.8 seconds, there is also the AMG GT 63 which will come with 577 horsepower and a 0 to 60 time of 3.1 seconds.

The second-generation Mercedes‑AMG GT Coupe is the new flagship model from Mercedes‑AMG. It features a highly dynamic driving experience as well as enhanced comfort and practicality for everyday use. Advanced technology such as the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with active roll stabilization, rear-axle steering and active aerodynamics deliver precise handling. The sporty coupe is also fitted with fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive for the first time, in combination with a Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Biturbo engine. The exclusive AMG sports car architecture with the elaborate composite aluminum body structure allows for the spacious interior with available 2+2 seating and ample room for luggage. As the fifth independent series after the SLS, the first generation of the two‑door GT, the GT 4‑Door Coupe and the SL, the new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe once again demonstrates the remarkable expertise of the Affalterbach development team.

“The new AMG GT Coupe combines highly dynamic driving characteristics and distinctive sportiness with a high level of everyday comfort. Our new GT is clearly the top-of-the-line product in our diversified portfolio and is therefore not only AMG’s youngest brand shaper, but also a clear commitment to the sports car made in Affalterbach. With the new dimensional concept and optional 2+2 seats, we are directly responding to the wishes of our customers.”

Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH and Head of Business Units Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class & Mercedes‑Maybach

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG GT Coupe over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for this updated AMG GT.

Source Mercedes Benz



