New MacBook Pro’s to come with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

Apple will unveil their new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro notebooks at their press event later today, we are expecting them to come with a new Apple Silicon processor.

The current M1 processor is used in Apple current Macs and these new models will apparently use an M1 Pro and M1 Max processor.

There are not many details known about the new M1 Max and M1 Pro processors for Apple’s new notebooks, a developer has discovered references to these new processors, this was revealed my Mark Gurman in hos Power On newsletter for Bloomberg.

The aforementioned developer tells me that new MacBook Pro chips have appeared in logs under the names “M1 Pro” and “M1 Max.” I’m not saying Apple will take that direction with its actual marketing names, but that’s another—albeit more confusing—possibility. We’ll know for sure in just about 24 hours.

These could be internal names for the new processors or they could be what Apple will call them when they are made official later today.

We are expecting to see a 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro, we are also expecting to see a new larger iMac which is rumored to have a 32 inch display. There may also be a completely new Mac Mini with an all new design.

We will have full details on exactly what Apple has planned for its new range of Macs at the company’s press event later today.

Source Bloomberg, Techmeme

